Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Occupation forces in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar district on Tuesday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, troops and paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation in Beemena area of the Srinagar district martyred the youth.