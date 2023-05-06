Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, today (Saturday), martyred two more Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Baramulla and Rajouri districts,In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred one youth in the garb of a cordon and search operation in Kunzar area of Baramulla. The troops martyred another youth in the ongoing military operation in Kesari area of Rajouri, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, five Indian troops were killed and several others injured in a blast in Kesari, yesterday. The operations in these areas continued till reports last came in.

These fresh killings have raised the number of martyred youth to six in the last four days. Indian troops had martyred two youth in Machil area of the Kupwara district on Wednesday and as many at Kreeri in Baramulla district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the violent military operations by the troops continue in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts. The troops also continue to resort to firing at Kandi in Rajouri on the second consecutive day, today. The troops are also using gunship helicopters and drones in these operations.