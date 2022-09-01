UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two More Youth, Injure Another In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Indian troops martyr two more youth, injure another in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmir youth and injured another in Baramulla district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Bomai area of Sopore in the district.

The operation was launched jointly by a team of Indian army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in the area.

The injured youth identified as Ali Mohammad Ganai, a resident of Bomai, recieved bullet wound in his leg in the firing by the Indian troops.

He has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment.

The operation is underway till last reports came in.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the troops had martyred three Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Nagbal area of Shopian district.

The locals told the media that the youth were innocent and were martyred in a staged encounter.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Army Police Sopore Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2022

11 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

16 minutes ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

9 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

9 hours ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

9 hours ago
 Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.