Indian troops martyr two more youth, injure another in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmir youth and injured another in Baramulla district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Bomai area of Sopore in the district.

The operation was launched jointly by a team of Indian army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in the area.

The injured youth identified as Ali Mohammad Ganai, a resident of Bomai, recieved bullet wound in his leg in the firing by the Indian troops.

He has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment.

The operation is underway till last reports came in.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the troops had martyred three Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Nagbal area of Shopian district.

The locals told the media that the youth were innocent and were martyred in a staged encounter.