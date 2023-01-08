Indian troops martyr two youth, arrested 18 in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism have martyred two Kashmiri youth in Poonch district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops martyred the youth in the night-long operation in Balakot area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

Indian police have also arrested at least 18 innocent Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.

The police arrested the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Dhangri village of the district.

The police dubbed the arrested youth as militants to justify their illegal detention.