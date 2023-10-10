Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In A Fake Encounter In Shopian

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Indian troops martyr two youth in a fake encounter in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and paramilitary forces martyred two youth in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation in Ashipora area of the district.

The operation was launched by the Indian forces in wee hours in the area of the district.

