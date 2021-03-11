UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmiron Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred, today, during a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in Kandipora area of the district, yesterday.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

A senior police officer claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, an unknown vehicle crushed to death to a Railway policeman in Damjan area of Kulgam district.

