UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Srinagar on Friday.

The youth, identified as Irfan and Bilal Ahmad, were killed inside a house, which was destroyed by Indian troops and paramilitary forces, using chemical explosives during a cordon and search operation in Danmar Eidgah area of the city, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian police in a tweet claimed that two unidentified 'militants' were killed and search is going on.

The authorities have suspended internet services in several areas, while operation was going on till the last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Militants Internet Police Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Challenges increasing for the economy: Mian Zahid ..

16 seconds ago

Hasan Ali to miss T20I of the series against Engla ..

13 minutes ago

Indonesian Ambassador visits UVAS, seeks collabora ..

16 minutes ago

Vivo Becomes World's Second-fastest Growing 5G Sma ..

19 minutes ago

‘Blaming Pakistan over unrest in Afghanistan is ..

32 minutes ago

PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.