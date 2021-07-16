Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Srinagar on Friday.

The youth, identified as Irfan and Bilal Ahmad, were killed inside a house, which was destroyed by Indian troops and paramilitary forces, using chemical explosives during a cordon and search operation in Danmar Eidgah area of the city, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian police in a tweet claimed that two unidentified 'militants' were killed and search is going on.

The authorities have suspended internet services in several areas, while operation was going on till the last reports came in.