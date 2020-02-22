UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

Indian troops martyr two youth in IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth at Naina Sangam in Bijbehara area of the district during a cordon and search operation which started late last night. The operation continued till last reports came in, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian police and troops arrested at least 17 youth during house raids in Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal and Baramulla districts.

These youth have been labeled as Over Ground Workers of Mujahideen. The police also arrested two other youth in Kupwara and Handwara areas for sharing material depicting the Indian atrocities in the territory. The arrests have been made days after the Indian police registered an open FIR for defying government orders on the use of social media.

The sleuths of India's National Investigation Agency carried out a raid at Darul-Uloom in Pinglana area of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer enormously due to military lockdown and broadband and high speed mobile internet blackout on 202nd consecutive day.

The International Human Rights Association of American Minorities, a non-governmental organisation, has submitted a written statement for the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council drawing its attention towards the grim human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

It appealed to the international community to constitute an International Commission of Inquiry for investigating the killings and prosecuting the Indian troops involved in the crime of genocide in occupied Kashmir.

