Indian troops martyr two youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred another Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district, raising the number of the Kashmiris killed in the territory today to two.

The troops martyred the youth in a fake encounter during a military operation near Keri area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops martyred a civilian during a cordon and search operation in Model town area of Sopore early morning today.

Earlier, two soldiers of Indian Central Reserve Police Force were killed and two others critically injured in an attack in the same area. The operations in Rajouri and Sopore were going on. The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in Sopore.

On the other hand, an encounter broke out between the troops and youth after Indian soldiers launched a cordon and search operation in Brantal Tral area of Pulwama district. The clash was continuing when last reports came in.