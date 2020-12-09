UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In Pulwama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on early Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Tiken area of the district.

One person was also injured during the CASO.

Meanwhile, an elderly man was deliberately hit by a vehicle of the Indian Army in Malpora area of Kulgam district.

