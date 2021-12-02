Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Puwlama district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth were martyred by Indian troops along with paramilitary forces and police personnel during a cordon and search operation at Qasbayar area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A senior police officer also confirmed the killing of two youth in the area.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.