Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth on Wednesday in Pulwama district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a massive cordon and search operation in Arigam area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.