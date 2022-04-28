Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred two youth in Pulwama district on Thursday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation in Mitrigam area of the district also martyred an engineering student, Aijaz Ahmed.

The authorities suspended the mobile internet services in Pulwama district while the operation which was launched on Wednesday was going on till the last reports came in.

Earlier, an Indian paramilitary police man was injured in an attack in the area.