UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In Pulwama

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred two youth in Pulwama district on Thursday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation in Mitrigam area of the district also martyred an engineering student, Aijaz Ahmed.

The authorities suspended the mobile internet services in Pulwama district while the operation which was launched on Wednesday was going on till the last reports came in.

Earlier, an Indian paramilitary police man was injured in an attack in the area.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Internet Police Mobile Student Jammu Man Media

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

8 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

8 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

8 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

8 hours ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

8 hours ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.