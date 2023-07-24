Indian troops martyred 10 Kashmiris, arrested over hundred in two weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian forces continued state terrorism and gross human rights violations during the so-called cordon and search operations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service maintained that the Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel martyred 10 Kashmiris and arrested over a hundred people including Hurriyat activists in the last two weeks in different districts of the territory.

"Gross and systematic human rights violations are being perpetrated by Indian troops on a daily basis in IIOJK. Modi should know that no amount of Indian brutalization will be able to subjugate the Kashmiris. World history is witness to the fact that freedom movements can never be suppressed through oppression," it said.

The report said the people of IIOJK have rejected the Indian military and right is might policy and they firmly stand with the freedom struggle of the right to self-determination. India can't break the Kashmiris' will for their righteous demand of plebiscite by resorting to wanton killing and arresting in IIOJK, it added.

The report added that people will never forget the humiliation, illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic decision of 5th August 2019 by the BJP government.

The report said Narendra Modi and his henchmen must be held responsible for their crimes against humanity in IIOJK. Indian defeat is written on the wall. Kashmiris are destined to win freedom, it further added.