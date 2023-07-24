Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyred 10 Kashmiris, Arrested Over Hundred In Two Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Indian troops martyred 10 Kashmiris, arrested over hundred in two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian forces continued state terrorism and gross human rights violations during the so-called cordon and search operations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service maintained that the Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel martyred 10 Kashmiris and arrested over a hundred people including Hurriyat activists in the last two weeks in different districts of the territory.

"Gross and systematic human rights violations are being perpetrated by Indian troops on a daily basis in IIOJK. Modi should know that no amount of Indian brutalization will be able to subjugate the Kashmiris. World history is witness to the fact that freedom movements can never be suppressed through oppression," it said.

The report said the people of IIOJK have rejected the Indian military and right is might policy and they firmly stand with the freedom struggle of the right to self-determination. India can't break the Kashmiris' will for their righteous demand of plebiscite by resorting to wanton killing and arresting in IIOJK, it added.

The report added that people will never forget the humiliation, illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic decision of 5th August 2019 by the BJP government.

The report said Narendra Modi and his henchmen must be held responsible for their crimes against humanity in IIOJK. Indian defeat is written on the wall. Kashmiris are destined to win freedom, it further added.

Related Topics

India World Police Narendra Modi Jammu August 2019 Media Government

Recent Stories

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

2 hours ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan