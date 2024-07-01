Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyred 12 Kashmiris In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Indian forces’ personnel in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred twelve (12) Kashmiris during the last month of June in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those five youth were martyred by the troops in fake encounters or custody.

During the month, at least twenty-six people were injured after Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters while five hundred seventy civilians, mostly youth and political activists including prominent lawyer and former head of Kashmir Bar Association Mian Abdul Qayoom, were arrested under black laws, Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA during at least one hundred ninety-six (196) cordon and search operations in the month, the report added.

The Modi regime did not allow Kashmiris to offer Eidul Azha prayers at historical Jamia Masjid and Eidgah in Srinagar.

The troops also damaged two houses while a woman was molested in the month.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that systematic human rights violations committed with impunity by Indian troops have become a new normal in occupied Kashmir.

He said the situation further deteriorated after revocation of Article 370 in Aug 2019 while BJP Indian government is stifling Kashmiris’ voice of freedom using draconian measures to terrorize and repress Kashmiris’ political struggle.

The statement said the presence of nearly one million Indian troops has made IIOJK the most militarized zone in the world which needs urgent international attention for the rescue of Kashmiris from Hindutva onslaught.

