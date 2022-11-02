Indian troops martyred 14 Kashmiris in October: IIOJK data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :local forces in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 14 Kashmiris during the past month of October, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, six of those martyred were killed in fake encounters and in custody by the Indian occupation forces.

The killing rendered two women widowed and seven children orphaned.

During the period, Indian police, paramilitary personnel and notorious National Investigation Agency arrested 47 people and destroyed a residential house during 195 cordon and search operations and house raids in different areas of the territory in the month.