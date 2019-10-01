UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyred 16 Kashmiris In September

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Indian troops martyred 16 Kashmiris in September

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 16 Kashmiris including a woman and two young boys during the last month of September in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred six youth was killed in fake encounters. The killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned, reported KMS.

During the period, 281 people were injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

As many as 157 people including Hurriyet activists and youth were arrested during the period.

The authorities also disallowed people to offer Friday prayers four times at the grand mosques including Jamia Masjid and Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar and other areas of the territory.

Twenty five (25) residential houses were damaged and destroyed by the Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel during siege and search operations and disgraced and molested four (4) women in the month.

