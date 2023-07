ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred seventeen Kashmiris including a woman during the last month.

According to the Kashmir Media Service report, it said that of those one was martyred by the troops in a fake encounter or in custody.