Indian Troops Martyred 17 Kashmiris In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Indian troops martyred 17 Kashmiris in October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 17 Kashmiris including a woman and a child during the last month of October in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred, 11 were killed in fake encounters and custody by Indian troops and police in different districts of the territory.

The killings by the Indian forces’ personnel in the month rendered 2 women widowed and 10 children

orphaned.

During the period, the personnel of Indian Army, paramilitary and police as well as the sleuths of the notorious National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency arrested 78 persons, injured 10 others and destroyed 3 residential houses during house raids and 212 cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

