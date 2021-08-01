UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyred 37 Kashmiris In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:00 PM

Indian troops martyred 37 Kashmiris in July

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred thirty seven (37) Kashmiris including two women during the month of July 2021 in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, of those eight were killed by the troops in fake encounters or in custody. The killing rendered two women widowed and seven children orphaned in July.

During the month, 28 people including media men were critically injured after Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters in the territory.

The report maintained that at least 57 civilians, mostly youth, political activists, a religious scholar and a woman, were arrested; several of them were booked under black law Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Preventive) Act (UAPA).

The troops also damaged 10 houses during at least 219 cordon and search operations in the month, the report added.

The report pointed out that Indian troops martyred 105 Kashmiris including top APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai during the first seven months of this year in the territory.

The report maintained that the killing by the troops during the period rendered six women widowed and 18 children orphaned. The troops damaged over 39 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 12 women and arrested 574 persons including students and youth during cordon and search operations across the occupied territory.

During the period, 361 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force, bullets and pellets on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the territory, the report said.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Jammu July Women Sunday Media Top

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

2 hours ago
 Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

12 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

12 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.