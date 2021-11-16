UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyred A Kashmiri Businessman In A Fake Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Indian troops martyred a Kashmiri businessman in a fake encounter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri businessman in a fake encounter, taking the number of the slain Kashmiris to three in last twenty four hours Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred three Kashmiris including a businessman Altaf Ahmad Butt during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hyderpora area of the city.

A family member of martyred businessman, Altaf Ahmad Butt, said that his slain uncle had a cement shop at Hyderpora where Indian troops opened fire.

Altaf was the owner of the complex and he is innocent. "We are protesting at the Barzulla demanding his body," he added.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

More Stories From Pakistan

