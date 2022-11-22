Indian troops martyred a youth in Jammu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more youth in Jammu district.

The unarmed youth was martyred by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Arnia area of the district.

The BSF claimed that on suspicion, the troops asked the youth to stop, but he moved on without paying attention to the call, which prompted the troops to open fire on him killing him on the spot.

However, on searching, nothing objectionable was found from him, the BSF spokesperson admitted.