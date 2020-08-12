Indian troops martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kamrazipora area of the district.

Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and another injured in an attack in the same area.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.