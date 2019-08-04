UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyred Seven More Youth In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Indian troops martyred seven more youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Indian Army has claimed to martyr seven more youth in fresh incident of state terrorism in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Indian Army's Srinagar based spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia in a media interview said that the youths were killed in Keran area of the district, Kashmir media service reported.

Meanwhile, with the recovery of two more dead bodies in the debris of a house after the 40-hour-long cordon and search operation at Pandoshan village in Shopian, the toll mounted to four. One victim has been identified as a non-local labourer.

On the other hand, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of one martyred youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam Naikoo at his native Memmander village in Shopian district. The participants of the funeral raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans on the occasion.

Related Topics

India Dead Army Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

11 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

11 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

11 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.