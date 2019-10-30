UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyred Youth In IOK

Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Indian troops martyred youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the district.

On the other hand, Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after an army bunker was attacked by unidentified gunmen in Drubgam area of Pulwama district. The troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

