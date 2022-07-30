Indian troops martyrs one Kashmiri youth, detained other under black law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Wanigam Bala area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Indian authorities have also booked an unlawfully detained youth under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in Jammu.

The authorities slapped the PSA on the youth identified as Rishab Butt, a resident of Sarwal area of Jammu.

Rishab was arrested by the Indian police on July 14 and lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.