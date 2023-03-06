UrduPoint.com

'Indian Troops Mercilessly Killing, Maiming Innocent People In IIOJK': Report

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 10:00 AM

'Indian troops mercilessly killing, maiming innocent people in IIOJK': report

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Indian troops are mercilessly killing, maiming and harassing the innocent Kashmiris Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, said that the India has accelerated the process of changing IIOJK's demography through massacres.

It said the international experts have also warned of impending danger of genocide in the occupied territory.

It added that 96,180 Kashmiris had been martyred by Indian troops in the last 33 years in IIOJK.

The report deplored that Indian troops, instead of being punished, were rewarded for killing innocent people in the territory and killer Indian troops are enjoying impunity under the garb of draconian laws.

It said the United Nations and other international human rights organizations should come to rescue of helpless Kashmiris as it is time to tell India, clearly and forcefully, to stop genocide of the Kashmiris in the occupiedterritory.

The UN and other rights bodies are legally and morally bound to stop genocide of the Kashmiris by Indian troops.

