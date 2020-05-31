UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Raided My House In IOK: Majeed Mir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:40 PM

Indian troops raided my house in IOK: Majeed Mir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :APHC-AJK leader, Abdul Majeed Mir has said that Indian troops have raided his house at Karimabad in Pulwama, occupied Kashmir and arrested his elder brother Abdul Kabeer Mir, his two sons Shabir Ahmed Mir and Umar Kabir Mir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said later, the two sons were released after being subjected to severe torture.

Abdul Majeed Mir said Shabbir Ahmed is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital and Umar Kabir is also in serious condition while no one knows whereabouts of Abdul Kabeer Mir.

