Indian troops resorts to unprovoked firing along Line of Control (LOC)

Indian forces have resorted to unprovoked firing in Khui Ratta Sector along the Line of Control (LOC)

Seri (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) Indian forces have resorted to unprovoked firing in Khui Ratta Sector along the Line of Control (LOC).As per media reports, Indian forces targeted civilian population in border areas of Khui Ratta Sector including Chattar, Bhansa Galla, Tain, however no loss of life was reported.Pak Army while giving befitting reply to Indian aggression targeted many Indian check posts and made the enemy's guns quiet.