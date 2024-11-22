Indian troops’ savagery uncovered in Kishtwar as civilians endure horrific torture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The true brutality of the Indian armed forces has once again been exposed, as another incident of systematic and institutionalized torture unfolds in Kishtwar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a report by Kashmir Media Service, four innocent civilians were subjected to severe torture by Indian troops at the 11 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) camp in the Chas area of Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar. The victims have been identified as Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Kabir, Mushtaq Ahmad and Mehraj-ud-Din, all residents of Kuath village in the district. Medical examinations have confirmed the horrific nature of the abuse, with the victims released in critical condition after enduring extreme physical trauma.

This disturbing incident is only the latest in a long line of similar abuses, as Indian forces continue to escalate their oppressive operations throughout the occupied territory. The report notes that systematic torture has become a key tool of state-sponsored oppression, designed to instill fear and suppress the Kashmiri people.

The report further highlights that over the past 35 years, thousands of innocent youth have perished in Indian army-run interrogation centers across IIOJK, with a staggering total of 96,373 deaths, including 7,365 deaths in custody since 1989.

Empowered by draconian laws, Indian troops are granted unchecked powers that have led to extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, and widespread abuse. The report condemns this reign of terror, which has been exacerbated by the fascist policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving the people of IIOJK to suffer unimaginable atrocities for over seven decades.

The actions of the Indian army in Kashmir, marked by barbaric tactics and a flagrant disregard for human rights, represent one of the darkest chapters in modern human history. The report emphasizes that the ongoing brutality in IIOJK challenges the values of the civilized world and calls on the international community to take immediate action to end the bloodshed and hold those responsible accountable for their crimes.