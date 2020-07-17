UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Sealed All Entry And Exit Points Of Soura Area And Launched Door To Door Searches In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Indian troops sealed all entry and exit points of Soura area and launched door to door searches in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Indian troops have sealed all entry and exit points of Soura area of Srinagar and launched door to door searches.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops along with paramilitary and police personnel continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch and several other towns and villages of the territory.

The Indian forces' personnel also sealed several areas and roads in Srinagar and other towns and villages to stop people from holding demonstrations against the continued Indian state terrorism, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man, identified as Pradeer Munda, hailing from Jharkand was critically injured when his service rifle went off in Dalgate area of Srinagar. "He was shifted to army hospital where his condition is stated as critical," a CRPF spokesman said.

