Indian troops snatching Kashmiris eyesight , world observing Braille day: IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :When the World Braille Day is being observed, to recognize Louis Braille's efforts for inventing the Braille language for the blind people, but Indian troops are snatching Kashmiris' eyesight creating an epidemic of 'dead eyes' in IIOJK.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on Monday said, Indian occupational forces are maiming, blinding, and killing people by using pellet guns in IIOJK. India is the only country across globe, which in defiance of international norms is using the deadly weapon as an instrument of torment against the Kashmiris. "Use of pellet shotguns by Indian troops in IIOJK has resulted in grievous injuries to protesters," the report added.

Pellet guns are used for hunting animals across the world, but Indian troops are using this weapon to snatch Kashmiris' eyesight.

The report maintained that out of more than 10,500 Kashmiris, injured due to use of pellet guns from 2016 onwards, 139 people have, so far, completely blinded while 210 have lost their eyesight in one eye in IIOJK.

As many as 446 Kashmiris including women and children are injured from pellet guns from August 2019 till date in the occupied territory.

The report urged the UN and rights organizations to force India to stop using the lethal weapon against unarmed Kashmiris in IIOJK.