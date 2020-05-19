UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Target Civil Population In Khuiratta Sector Along LoC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:18 AM

The Indian Army troops Monday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) deliberately targeting the civilian population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Indian Army troops Monday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) deliberately targeting the civilian population.

An innocent citizen sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate fire of automatic weapons at a civilian house in Jijot village, who was evacuated to nearby a health facility and provided with necessary medical care, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

More Stories From Pakistan

