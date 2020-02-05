Indian troops target civilian population in Lepa Valley, injure 4

Indian Army troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) Tuesday deliberately targeted civilian population in the Lepa Valley by firing heavy weapons and injured four innocent citizens, including two women and a child

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) Tuesday deliberately targeted civilian population in the Lepa Valley by firing heavy weapons and injured four innocent citizens, including two women and a child.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along LOC in Lepa valley deliberately targeting civilian population."