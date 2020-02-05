UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Target Civilian Population In Lepa Valley, Injure 4

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:07 AM

Indian troops target civilian population in Lepa Valley, injure 4

Indian Army troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) Tuesday deliberately targeted civilian population in the Lepa Valley by firing heavy weapons and injured four innocent citizens, including two women and a child

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) Tuesday deliberately targeted civilian population in the Lepa Valley by firing heavy weapons and injured four innocent citizens, including two women and a child.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along LOC in Lepa valley deliberately targeting civilian population."

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Fire Army ISPR Women From

Recent Stories

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

11 minutes ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

11 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

11 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

11 minutes ago

Guterres Says US Needs to Normalize Visa Process f ..

2 minutes ago

Malawi ruling party urges 'peace' after poll annul ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.