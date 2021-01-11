Indian troops target two elderly civilians amid ceasefire violation:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Indian army troops on Sunday deliberately targetted two innocent elderly civilians as it resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along the line of control (LoC).

The Indian forces had intentionally targetted civil population with Mortars and automatics, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The injured belonged to the same family who had been evacuated for treatment to a nearby hospital, it added.

"Due to Indian Army's indiscriminate fire, two elderly citizens of same family sustained injuries. The injured have been evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment," the ISPR statement.

It added that these were the first two civilian's casualties within this year. "Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations since Jan 1."