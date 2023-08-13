Indian troops targeting youth in IIOJK to suppress Kashmiris' struggle: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Indian troops are openly targeting innocent youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris' ongoing struggle.

According to Kashmir media service, youth in the occupied territory are being targeted, killed and arrested during cordon and search operations by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel on a daily basis.

The report said Indian troops had intensified extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth since August 5, 2019 when the Modi-led government repealed the special status of IIOJK.