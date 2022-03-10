UrduPoint.com

Indian Unarmed Supersonic Projectile Object Falls Near Mian Chunnu: DG ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Indian unarmed supersonic projectile object falls near Mian Chunnu: DG ISPR

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said an unarmed supersonic projectile object detected by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) since its flight from the Indian side crashed on Pakistan's soil near Mian Chunnu

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said an unarmed supersonic projectile object detected by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) since its flight from the Indian side crashed on Pakistan's soil near Mian Chunnu.

The ISPR DG told a media briefing that at 18:43 hours (6:43 p.m.) on March 9, the high speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by the PAF Air Defence Operation System, which suddenly manoeuvred from its initial course and intruded into the Pakistani territory.

The projectile ultimately fell near Mian Chunnu and damaged some civilian property, however, no loss of life was reported, he added.

