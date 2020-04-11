UrduPoint.com
Indian Unprovoked Firing Near LoC Condemned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:29 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Tahir Malik Saturday vehemently condemned the Indian unprovoked firing in various sectors near the Line of Control (LoC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Tahir Malik Saturday vehemently condemned the Indian unprovoked firing in various sectors near the Line of Control (LoC) .

According to a communique here, he said that the world was currently fighting a war against the Coronavirus and Narendra Modi was stick to combat madness.

He said that in such a situation the Indian attitude was regrettable.

India had totally ignored the directives of the United Nations' General Secretary, he added.

Adding that the attack on a civilian population was condemned.

He said "Our army jawans are always ready to respond such attacks and they responded in a befetting manner."

