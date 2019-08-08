Indian use of force cannot stop Kashmir movement: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday terming India's move to end special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a "historic blunder," said it would give a new impetus to the indigenous freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday terming India 's move to end special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a "historic blunder," said it would give a new impetus to the indigenous freedom struggle.

Talking to senior journalists here at the PM Office, Imran Khan said Pakistan feared that after lifting of curfew, situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) could rapidly deteriorate and there might be a false flag operation, to blame Pakistan.

"The whole world is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in IOK when curfew is lifted. Does the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum," Imran Khan said in a tweet issued after meeting the newsmen.

Imran Khan asked the international community to play its part in addressing the situation and help avert the "genocide of the Kashmiris." "What should be obvious is the int(ernational) community will be witnessing the genocide of the Kashmiris in IOK. Question is: Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of BJP government, or will the int community have the moral courage to stop this from happening? Prime Minister Imran Khan said he believed that the situation in the occupied Kashmir was the outcome of pursuing the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang) ideology of "Hindu supremacy" which believed that the Christians and Muslims were invaders.

He said it has proved the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who believed in the two-nation theory.

Imran Khan said Pakistan would exploit all options including approaching the international fora like the United Nations General Assembly, United Nations Security Council and International Court of Justice. The government was also taking up the issue with all the world capitals, he added.

Imran Khan said even the Indian media and its political leaders were voicing their concerns and describing it as a "historical mistake".

The prime minister said the issue could not be resolved through war as both the countries were nuclear-armed. Once a war started, it would be beyond anyone's control, he added.

He said an attempt to change the demographics of the Indian occupied Kashmir was a violation of the Article 49 of the Geneva Convention. He said the United Nations was also fully aware of the human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.\867