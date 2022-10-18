UrduPoint.com

Indian Using Killing Of IIOJK Based Pandits As Tool To Malign Hurriyat: Altaf Wani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Indian using killing of IIOJK based pandits as tool to malign Hurriyat: Altaf Wani

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 18 (APP):Senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani Tuesday said that India's apartheid regime has been using the killing of pandits as a tool to malign Hurriyat and dent its credibility at the international level.

In a statement issued here, Wani said that the Modi government has the worst track record of using members of minority communities as cannon fodders to exact political and strategic goals.

Referring to Chattisinghpora, Nadimarg, and Wandhama massacres, Wani said that these massacres were shocking examples of state terrorism that speak volumes about how the Indian army and its security agencies used members of minority communities as cannon fodders to achieve their strategic goals.

He said that the "Recent attack on Hurriyat head office in Srinagar under the guise of Kashmiri pandit killing in Shopian is part of this policy", he said, adding that India must bear in mind the fact that such mean tactics won't help it in its nefarious designs aimed at misleading the global community on Kashmir".

"India's new conspiracy theory that puts the blame of the killing of Pandits on Hurriyat is one of the most bizarre pieces of misinformation aimed at maligning the forum that represents the political aspirations of the Kashmiri people", Wani said.

He said that the BJP was using a section of the Kashmiri Pandit community as pawns on its chessboard of power and politics.

"The targeted killing of Pandits is in fact a handiwork of the Indian secret agencies who never shied away in killing their own people or blowing into pieces bodies of their own soldiers".

Wani cautioned the miscreants who attacked the Hurriyat office, to refrain from such shameless action.

Kashmir, he said, is an internationally recognized dispute that needs to be settled in line with the UNSC resolutions that call for holding a referendum in Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Attack Army Altaf Hussain Minority Srinagar From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

9 hours ago
 Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

10 hours ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

10 hours ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.