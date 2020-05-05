Indian violations along LoC are increasing with every passing day: DG ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Army’s Spokesperson has rejected Indian allegations that Pakistan has been using terror launching pads along the Line of Control (LoC), terming the same as baseless and non-serious.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2020) Pakistan Army has rejected Indian Army’s allegations that it was operating terrorist launching pads along the Line of Control (LoC) here on Tuesday.

“These allegations are baseless and non-serious,” said DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, adding that the situation at the LoC was turning serious.

He said that the Indian violations across the LoC were increasing with every passing while Indian leadership was making non-serious allegations against Pakistan. The DG ISPR said that India had its own satellites.

“Tell me where is the proof of all these lauching pads as India has its own Satellites,” said General Babar Iftikhar while addressing a press talk here on Monday.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and other officials made several allegations over the past couple of days that Pakistan was operating terrorist launching pads from the Pakistani side of the LoC and attempting to infiltrate the border into the Indian side.

The army’s spokesperson also invited international observers to pay a visit to the LoC to witness whether the Indian claims were true or not.

Indian, he said, was trying to blame Pakistan for its internal problems.

Maj Gen Babar said that an American Commission had highlighted how India was committing atrocities against its minorities.

He said India always accused Pakistan whatever happened in the country and it was India’s policy.

“It is a ridiculous claim that Pakistan has contributed to the spread of Coronavirus in India” said the DG ISPR.

He went on to say that the armed forces were providing “back up support” along with civil institutions, adding that the army was providing help to government in every form to ensure implementation of its directives.

“These allegations are tactics to take the attention away from the Kashmir issue,” said Gen Babar Iftikhar. The Army’s Spokesperson said that Pakistan consistently pointed out regurgitation of these allegations and spurious claims by India was aimed at diverting the world’s attention from the India’s state-terrorism and grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India also makes such allegations in order to launch ‘false flag’ operation and was deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the LoC, the foreign office said.