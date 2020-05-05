Indian violations of international norms worsening LoC situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Monday said unchecked violations of international norms at the Line of Control (LoC) was worsening the situation that might lead to a wrong direction at any time.

"Indian violations of LoC have risen many times in recent period and through this posture India is trying to externalize its internal situation through media rhetoric," he said in an interview to a private news channel.

"Despite requests by the United Nations Secretary General, India has resorted to repeated violations of LoC killing and injuring innocent people on our side. The situation has become very serious in view of the Indian Army's behaviour and statements of Indian leadership," he added.

He declared the Indian allegations of infiltration as well as transporting COVID-19 into India as 'ridiculous'. The uprising in occupied Kashmir was indigenous and there was no reason of any kind of infiltration. "We have in place a proper mechanism under the UNMOGIP. We challenge India to identify any location where it believes there are launching pads." He said India had its satellite system and had reinforced the fence at the LoC then how come that "it can blame us for infiltration". The allegations, he added, were baseless and the Indian rhetoric to externalize its international problems must come to an end now.

He called upon the international community to focus on the worsening human rights situation in India that could go out of control any time and have serious impact on the regional peace.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the international community had appreciated Pakistan's measures towards minorities rights and the iconic steps like opening up the Kartarpur border.

"But, situation in India is totally opposite where minorities, including Muslims, are feeling threatened." He said whenever India faced criticism on human rights it opened an exit valve towards Pakistan through media rhetoric. "But, in Pakistan we have specified space for minorities in our national flag and minorities here are part and parcel of the nation and enjoy full rights." In this regard, he also mentioned to the US report on human and minorities rights situation in India and said contrary to the concerns of international community on human rights situation in India, they had appreciated Pakistan for protecting minorities rights.

The DG ISPR said healthcare was also very important part of national security and as soon as cases of COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in Pakistan "we moved to help out our civil administration with all out resources".

As far as safety measures were concerned, he said the Pakistani forces were disciplined institutions "where we can easily observe social distancing and other precautionary measures. We are enforcing these measures at all tiers of our forces. Our routine operation continues unhindered. We are fully functioning in KP 9Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Balochistan to assist healthcare squad of the country as well as maintain law and order." However, he said, it was a different situation and "we have to move forward with precautionary measures until any vaccine is invented to cure this disease".

/Moreajb-maz