Indian violations on LoC an attempt to divert attention from atrocities in Kashmir: Swati

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Khan Swati strongly condemned the Indian aggression on the Line of Control (LoC) and said it was a tactic to divert global attention from violence and atrocities wreaked over Kashmiris in the occupied valley.
"We strongly condemn Indian aggression and casualties on the Line of Control," said Senator Azam Khan Swati in a message received here.
He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred soldiers and civilians in Indian firing on LoC.