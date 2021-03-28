UrduPoint.com
Indian War Hysteria A Threat To Peace: Ch Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Indian war hysteria a threat to peace: Ch Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said Indian war hysteria has become a constant threat to the regional peace.

He termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a murderer of innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Radio Pakistan reported.

He said people of Bangladesh were also exposing the real face of Narendra Modi in their protests.

The Governor urged the Muslim Ummah to raise its voice for the oppressed Muslims of IIOJK and India.

He said the entire Pakistani nation stood united and solid as a rock behind their Kashmiri brethren.

