Indian War Hysteria Is A Threat To Regional Peace: Senator Rubina Khalid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has strongly condemned the Indian aggression against Pakistan, stating that such war hysteria from India poses a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces reserve the right to respond in every possible way to protect the people of the country,” she said, reaffirming that the entire nation stands united in defense of the homeland.

She criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions, calling them “madness” and warning that a conflict between two nuclear powers could have disastrous consequences.

“Pakistan does not want war but will go to every extent to ensure its security,” Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized.

She lauded the Pakistan Air Force for preventing Indian aircraft from violating Pakistan’s airspace.

She condemned the targeting of innocent civilians in the Indian attack.

“Any attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty is unacceptable and will be defended at all costs,” she declared.

Senator Rubina Khalid affirmed that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, and that India will have to pay a heavy price for this aggression.

