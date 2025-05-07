Indian War Hysteria Is A Threat To Regional Peace: Senator Rubina Khalid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has strongly condemned the Indian aggression against Pakistan, stating that such war hysteria from India poses a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region.
“The Pakistan Armed Forces reserve the right to respond in every possible way to protect the people of the country,” she said, reaffirming that the entire nation stands united in defense of the homeland.
She criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions, calling them “madness” and warning that a conflict between two nuclear powers could have disastrous consequences.
“Pakistan does not want war but will go to every extent to ensure its security,” Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized.
She lauded the Pakistan Air Force for preventing Indian aircraft from violating Pakistan’s airspace.
She condemned the targeting of innocent civilians in the Indian attack.
“Any attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty is unacceptable and will be defended at all costs,” she declared.
Senator Rubina Khalid affirmed that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, and that India will have to pay a heavy price for this aggression.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NSC calls Indian aggression "act of war"; authorises armed forces to avenge loss of lives6 minutes ago
-
PAF crushed Modi's pride by downing 5 Indian warplanes, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani6 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns Indian strikes on civilians, praises Armed Forces6 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches major youth, sports initiatives: CM's spokesman6 minutes ago
-
Public rally condemns unprovoked Indian aggression; expresses solidarity with armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Indian war hysteria is a threat to regional peace: Senator Rubina Khalid6 minutes ago
-
E&T recovers Rs 2.96bn across Multan division in 10 months26 minutes ago
-
Indian Army's cowardly attack claimed life of another innocent child in AJK36 minutes ago
-
DC pays visit to ICT's hospitals; puts on high alert36 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Chinese envoy discuss situation following India's aggression against Pakistan56 minutes ago
-
Five netted over power stealing1 hour ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago