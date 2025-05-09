Indian War Hysteria Threatens Peace: Says Abdul Jabbar Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 08:56 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on food and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has strongly condemned India's recent attack on civilian areas and places of worship in Pakistan, calling it an act of cowardice and aggression.
In a statement issued on Friday, he said that India once again exposed its hostile mindset and war hysteria by launching an unprovoked attack under the cover of night.
"India mistook our silence for weakness, but Pakistan’s defense forces responded swiftly and effectively," he said. "Our armed forces destroyed five Indian fighter jets, several drones, a brigade headquarters and multiple military posts."
Khan emphasized that Pakistan’s action so far was purely defensive, and a full response to the attack was yet to come.
He added that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistani Armed Forces and was ready to make any sacrifice for the defense of the country.
He said that India was trying to destabilize regional peace, and Pakistan will go to any extent to defend itself. He expressed condolences to the families of those martyred in the Indian aggression and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Khan also called upon the international community and the United Nations to immediately take notice of India’s actions and intervene to stop its aggression, otherwise we were also ready for war.
