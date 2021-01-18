UrduPoint.com
Indian Warmongering Fascism, Terrorism Lies To Be Perilous, Dr Moeed Warns

Mon 18th January 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Monday warned the global community about Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime's warmongering fascism and terrorism lies which would be perilous if ignored by the comity of nations

In a tweet, the SAPM shared screenshot of a news item published by 'India Today' on its website that claimed that the Indian government had deployed 10,000 additional troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) amid major threat of a terrorist attack in the occupied valley.

Dr. Moeed said the chat transcripts of India's leading warmonger (The Republic Editor Arnab Goaswami) revealed that while the Modi government and the media was lying to the world about a terror threat from Pakistan, they all knew the truth of why IIOJK was being turned into a prison under thousands of extra troops.

The fact, he said, that India's BJP government had lied repeatedly about terror attacks from Pakistan to stoke fear for their own political gains stood exposed.

"Such a deadly nexus was ignored once before at the start of the 20th century, ignoring this warmongering fascism again would be perilous", he said.

