Indian woman raped by 39 men in UP  

The rape survivor has lodged complaint against 39 men with Bareilly police station of Uttar Pradesh State of India.

Bareilly: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) A 32-year old woman alleged that she was raped by 39 men in Bareilly area of Indian State of Uttar Pradesh here on Monday. She moved an application to Cantonment police station against four identified and 35 un-identified persons at Cantonment police station.

However, the villagers staged protests outside the Superintendent of Police (SP) office against the alleged victim. They also met circle officer Ashok Kumar, who assured them of an impartial investigation in the case.

The villagers said that husband of the complainant had borrowed Rs 250,000 from them but he used his own wife against them when they demanded him their money.

The woman had earlier told Bareilly SSP Shailesh Panday saying that she was being forced to leave the village after she moved application against them.

“The woman's husband is an alcoholic and has borrowed money from many people. He had promised to return the money after selling his property but when he sold his property and was asked to return the money he used his wife to file a fake complaint against all of them,” said Ajay Kumar—the head of the village.

He said: “We are ready to record our statement. So, police should provide us justice,”.

“Amit, Shambhu, Chaman, and Pushpendra gang-raped her and thrashed her,” the victim told the SSP, adding that “ these men also shot a video of the assault and had been forcing her to sleep with 35 others since the past one year,”.

She also alleged that Amit, one of the accused, told Rs 50,000 from her house. The police accepted her complaint and lodged FIR against 39 men in Bareilly.

The police booked Amit, Shambhu, Chaman, Pushpendra and 35 unidentified people under IPC sections 376-D (gang-rape), 392 (robbery), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 66 of the Information and Technology Act.

The rape survivor was later sent for medical examination, but none of the accused has been arrested so far. The police have not received the medical examination report so far.