Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love willingly embraces Islam, marries Nasrullah

Anju who is new name is Fatima appeared before the local court along with Nasrullah for solemnization of their marriage.

DIR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) An Indian woman named Anju crossed the borders for love and tied the knot with her Pakistani friend, Nasrullah, in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Before their marriage, Anju embraced islam from Hinduism, assuming the name Fatima.

The couple solemnized their marriage in a local court presided over by a district and sessions judge. The Deputy Inspector General of Malakand Division, Nasir Mehmood Satti, confirmed the nikkah and informed that Anju, aged 35, has been provided police security and shifted to her new home.

Both Anju and Nasrullah recorded their statements under Section 164, asserting that they willingly entered into the marriage. Anju expressed her contentment with her decision to come to Pakistan, saying she is happy in her new surroundings.

According to the police, Anju arrived in Pakistan legally through the Wagah border on July 22, and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi. She holds a valid visa that allows her to stay in Pakistan until August 21, with the option to request an extension from the Home Ministry if desired.

It should be noted that Anju is a divorcee and has children in India. In a video statement, she requested the Indian media to contact her directly if they wish to inquire about her visit to Upper Dir, rather than troubling her family back in India. She emphasized the need to respect her family's privacy and refrain from causing any harassment.