Analysts say that ruling BJP failed to win the elections in new Dehli due to its toxic approach and anti-Muslim laws , torture on female students and continuous curfew in Occupied Kashmir—the factors the general voters do not like.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) Indian students and especially the female students and activists are happy over defeat to Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) in recent elections, terming it a ‘ strong dent on the ignorance of Modi and his supporters’.

Taking to Twitter, women teachers and students are happy over historic defeat to the ruling Bhartia Janta Party, saying that the leaders of this party deserve defeat due to their approach and ignorance they demonstrated through the recent anti-Muslim laws in India.

Not just the Muslims but Hindu women are out there against Modi government, its policies as well as its supporters. Devika Mittal—a social media user—wrote: “Maafi Jisne students par laathi uthayi, un par police dwara zulm karwaya aur azaad soch ko gaddhar thehraya, unka ghamand jo toda hai to khushi laazmi hai!,”.

Balraj Singh—another user expressed his happiness over defeat of BJP, saying that “It is very true: there is a different feeling of joy,”.

Aam Admi Party fielded eight women candidates against BJP in New Dehli elections and interestingly they all won seats, giving a befitting defeat to BJP—the ruling party. Congress, however, remained completely invisible during this election.

